Early voting begins next week for city, school elections

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Early voters may begin casting ballots for Iowa city and school elections on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

It is also the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. The deadline to request one to be mailed is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

Early voting locations (Oct. 18-Nov. 6) include:

Scott County Auditor’s Office: First floor, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport; Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Scott County Library: 200 N. 6th St., Eldridge on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library: 2950 Learning Center Campus on Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library: 6000 Eastern Ave. on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Davenport Public Library: 3000 N. Fairmount St. on Oct. 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office said more than 5,500 people have requested an absentee ballot so far across Iowa.

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Pate said.

Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request forms are available to download and fill out at VoterReady.Iowa.gov. You can also track the status of your request and ballot at that site.

Mail the requests to the Scott County Auditor, Attn: Absentee Request Form, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, IA 52801

The Scott County Auditor must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

After Tuesday’s primary results, the following candidates will be on the Nov. 7 ballot:

CITY

City of Bettendorf Mayor: Bob Gallagher

City of Bettendorf Council At Large: Frank Baden

City of Bettendorf Council Ward 1: Jerry Sechser

City of Bettendorf Council Ward 3: Gregory Jager, Andrew Sichling

City of Bettendorf Council Ward 5: Nick Palczynski

City of Blue Grass Council: Robert W Blok, Timothy J Brandenburg, Schuyler Dean Bowman Jr.

City of Blue Grass Mayor: Bradley Schutte

City of Buffalo Mayor: Sally A Rodriguez, Dave Stickrod, Tony Follis

City of Buffalo Council: Ted Teel, Brian Briggs, Trent Adams, Joe Buffington, Art Bartleson, Dusty Chaplin, Sean Roman

City of Buffalo Council (to fill a vacancy): Rachel Teel-Vanderpool, Jesse Leonard

City of Davenport Mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson

City of Davenport At-Large: Jazmin Newton, Kyle Gripp, La Canna L Dixon

City of Davenport 1st Ward: Rick Dunn

City of Davenport 2nd Ward: Judith Lee, Tim Dunn

City of Davenport 3rd Ward: Marion Meginnis, Paul T Vasquez

City of Davenport 4th Ward: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz

City of Davenport 5th Ward: Tim Kelly

City of Davenport 6th Ward: Ben Jobgen

City of Davenport 7th Ward: Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder

City of Davenport 8th Ward: Paul J Reinartz Jr., James Woods

City of Dixon Council: Nicholas Phares, Nicholas Manrique

City of Dixon Mayor (to fill a vacancy): Cole Waters

City of Donahue Council: Adam Ganzer

City of Donahue Mayor: Ken L Schoenthaler

City of Durant Mayor: Scott Spengler

City of Durant Council: Marcus L Ostoff, Kevin Mundt

City of Durant Council: Brad Utter

City of Eldridge Council: Adrian Blackwell, Tisha Bousselot, Scott Campbell, Bruce Cheek, Jeff Hamilton, Ryan Iossi, Nathan Kelling, Steve D Mohr, Martin P O’Boyle

City of LeClaire Mayor: Dennis Gerard

City of LeClaire Council: Bill Bloom, Sara M Gravert

City of Long Grove Council: Michael Boddicker, Chad Ulrich, Nancy Herrin

City of Long Grove Mayor: Michael Limberg

City of Maysville Council: Matthew Andrews, David B Sindt, Shannon Locke

City of Maysville Mayor: Rodney Ferris

City of McCausland Council: William Gillespie, James Stewart, Lloyd R Claussen

City of McCausland Mayor: Brian Holland

City of New Liberty Council: Mike Zogg, Donald R Muse

City of New Liberty Mayor: Raymond Pratt

City of Panorama Park Council: Irvin Folz, Jacque M Krause, Steven Thayne Perry, Shawn Rice, David Smith

City of Panorama Park Mayor: Ronald Rice

City of Princeton Council: Christina McDonough, Rachelle Sullivan, Keith Youngers, Zachary Hansarik, Brandon Forristall, Kevin Kernan, Jason Balinski, Diane Seitz

City of Princeton Mayor: Travis Volrath

City of Riverdale Mayor: Anthony Heddlesten

City of Riverdale Council: Beth Anne Halsey, Steven Russell Townsend, Brock Adam Duncan, Stephanie Harvey, Seth Woods, Kaitlyn Woods, Justin Galbraith

City of Walcott Council: Jacob Puck, Lisa Mengler, Everett Bieri

SCHOOLS

Bennett CSD School Board At Large: Danielle Pratt, Nicole Wolf

Bettendorf CSD School Board At Large: Erin Bannerman, Paul Castro, Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Kevin Freking, Patrick Larkin, Ryan McGivern, Mindy Smith-Pace

Cal-Wheat CSD School Board At Large: Brittany Reynolds-Bennett, Larry Banowetz, John Looney

Davenport CSD School Board At Large: Daniel Gosa, Karen Kline-Jerome, Connie King, Kent Paustian, Linda Hayes, Andrew Kaufman

Davenport CSD School Board At Large (to fill a vacancy): W Kent Barnds

Durant CSD School Board At Large: Marie Richman, Carla Whitlock, Tara Lindsay

EICC Board of Directors District 3: Allison Ambrose

EICC Board of Directors District 4: Robert H Gallagher

EICC Board of Directors District 5: Jennifer Hansen, Richard J Phelan

EICC Board of Directors District 7: Dianne Prichard

EICC Board of Directors District 8: Yuliana Diaz

EICC Board of Directors District 9: Michelle L Garvin

North Scott CSD School Board At Large: Molly Bergfeld, Joni Dittmer, John Maxwell, Carrie Keppy, Stephanie Eckhardt

Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 5: Amy E McCabe, Adrienne Wheeler

Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 3: Peter E Olsen, Nikhil Wagle

Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 6: Jameson Smith

Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 4: Molly Brockmann, F Danny Amaya

