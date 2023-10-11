Early voting begins next week for city, school elections
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Early voters may begin casting ballots for Iowa city and school elections on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
It is also the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. The deadline to request one to be mailed is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.
Early voting locations (Oct. 18-Nov. 6) include:
- Scott County Auditor’s Office: First floor, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport; Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Scott County Library: 200 N. 6th St., Eldridge on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Bettendorf Public Library: 2950 Learning Center Campus on Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Davenport Public Library: 6000 Eastern Ave. on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Davenport Public Library: 3000 N. Fairmount St. on Oct. 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.
Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office said more than 5,500 people have requested an absentee ballot so far across Iowa.
“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Pate said.
Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.
Absentee ballot request forms are available to download and fill out at VoterReady.Iowa.gov. You can also track the status of your request and ballot at that site.
Mail the requests to the Scott County Auditor, Attn: Absentee Request Form, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, IA 52801
The Scott County Auditor must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
After Tuesday’s primary results, the following candidates will be on the Nov. 7 ballot:
CITY
City of Bettendorf Mayor: Bob Gallagher
City of Bettendorf Council At Large: Frank Baden
City of Bettendorf Council Ward 1: Jerry Sechser
City of Bettendorf Council Ward 3: Gregory Jager, Andrew Sichling
City of Bettendorf Council Ward 5: Nick Palczynski
City of Blue Grass Council: Robert W Blok, Timothy J Brandenburg, Schuyler Dean Bowman Jr.
City of Blue Grass Mayor: Bradley Schutte
City of Buffalo Mayor: Sally A Rodriguez, Dave Stickrod, Tony Follis
City of Buffalo Council: Ted Teel, Brian Briggs, Trent Adams, Joe Buffington, Art Bartleson, Dusty Chaplin, Sean Roman
City of Buffalo Council (to fill a vacancy): Rachel Teel-Vanderpool, Jesse Leonard
City of Davenport Mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson
City of Davenport At-Large: Jazmin Newton, Kyle Gripp, La Canna L Dixon
City of Davenport 1st Ward: Rick Dunn
City of Davenport 2nd Ward: Judith Lee, Tim Dunn
City of Davenport 3rd Ward: Marion Meginnis, Paul T Vasquez
City of Davenport 4th Ward: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz
City of Davenport 5th Ward: Tim Kelly
City of Davenport 6th Ward: Ben Jobgen
City of Davenport 7th Ward: Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder
City of Davenport 8th Ward: Paul J Reinartz Jr., James Woods
City of Dixon Council: Nicholas Phares, Nicholas Manrique
City of Dixon Mayor (to fill a vacancy): Cole Waters
City of Donahue Council: Adam Ganzer
City of Donahue Mayor: Ken L Schoenthaler
City of Durant Mayor: Scott Spengler
City of Durant Council: Marcus L Ostoff, Kevin Mundt
City of Durant Council: Brad Utter
City of Eldridge Council: Adrian Blackwell, Tisha Bousselot, Scott Campbell, Bruce Cheek, Jeff Hamilton, Ryan Iossi, Nathan Kelling, Steve D Mohr, Martin P O’Boyle
City of LeClaire Mayor: Dennis Gerard
City of LeClaire Council: Bill Bloom, Sara M Gravert
City of Long Grove Council: Michael Boddicker, Chad Ulrich, Nancy Herrin
City of Long Grove Mayor: Michael Limberg
City of Maysville Council: Matthew Andrews, David B Sindt, Shannon Locke
City of Maysville Mayor: Rodney Ferris
City of McCausland Council: William Gillespie, James Stewart, Lloyd R Claussen
City of McCausland Mayor: Brian Holland
City of New Liberty Council: Mike Zogg, Donald R Muse
City of New Liberty Mayor: Raymond Pratt
City of Panorama Park Council: Irvin Folz, Jacque M Krause, Steven Thayne Perry, Shawn Rice, David Smith
City of Panorama Park Mayor: Ronald Rice
City of Princeton Council: Christina McDonough, Rachelle Sullivan, Keith Youngers, Zachary Hansarik, Brandon Forristall, Kevin Kernan, Jason Balinski, Diane Seitz
City of Princeton Mayor: Travis Volrath
City of Riverdale Mayor: Anthony Heddlesten
City of Riverdale Council: Beth Anne Halsey, Steven Russell Townsend, Brock Adam Duncan, Stephanie Harvey, Seth Woods, Kaitlyn Woods, Justin Galbraith
City of Walcott Council: Jacob Puck, Lisa Mengler, Everett Bieri
SCHOOLS
Bennett CSD School Board At Large: Danielle Pratt, Nicole Wolf
Bettendorf CSD School Board At Large: Erin Bannerman, Paul Castro, Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Kevin Freking, Patrick Larkin, Ryan McGivern, Mindy Smith-Pace
Cal-Wheat CSD School Board At Large: Brittany Reynolds-Bennett, Larry Banowetz, John Looney
Davenport CSD School Board At Large: Daniel Gosa, Karen Kline-Jerome, Connie King, Kent Paustian, Linda Hayes, Andrew Kaufman
Davenport CSD School Board At Large (to fill a vacancy): W Kent Barnds
Durant CSD School Board At Large: Marie Richman, Carla Whitlock, Tara Lindsay
EICC Board of Directors District 3: Allison Ambrose
EICC Board of Directors District 4: Robert H Gallagher
EICC Board of Directors District 5: Jennifer Hansen, Richard J Phelan
EICC Board of Directors District 7: Dianne Prichard
EICC Board of Directors District 8: Yuliana Diaz
EICC Board of Directors District 9: Michelle L Garvin
North Scott CSD School Board At Large: Molly Bergfeld, Joni Dittmer, John Maxwell, Carrie Keppy, Stephanie Eckhardt
Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 5: Amy E McCabe, Adrienne Wheeler
Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 3: Peter E Olsen, Nikhil Wagle
Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 6: Jameson Smith
Pleasant Valley CSD School Board Director District 4: Molly Brockmann, F Danny Amaya
