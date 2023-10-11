East Moline launches new website for Greater Downtown Revitalization Project

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of East Moline announced the launch of a new website for the Greater Downtown Revitalization Project that city officials say pushes the power of community engagement.

According to a media release from the city, the site will serve as a central hub for project information and updates on the city’s efforts to improve connections between the downtown core at 15th Avenue, The Rust Belt area at 12th Avenue, and The Bend at the riverfront.

“The lack of connections and cohesive landscaping between our downtown, The Rust Belt area, and The Bend create both a physical and visual barrier for residents and visitors to explore our great city,” said Mayor Reggie Freeman. “We now have an amazing opportunity to create a more beautiful, inviting greater downtown area.”

Mayor Freeman says the project builds upon the city’s Greater Downtown Streetscape Master Plan, which was completed in 2020. Last year, the United States Department of Transportation announced the city would receive a $23.7 million federal RAISE grant to move forward with proposed improvements outlined in the Master Plan, including pedestrian-friendly connections, safer railroad crossings, landscaping, and outdoor event spaces, as well as artistic touches that enhance the look and feel of the area.

Mayor Freeman said the next step in the process is to refine the proposed improvements and develop final plans for construction. With the help of a consultant team led by Crawford, Murphy, & Tily (CMT), designs are currently being developed for the improvements.

Mayor Freeman described the website launch as a pivotal accomplishment for involving the public in shaping the greater downtown transformation.

“The website is a collaborative space that empowers our residents and business owners to get involved in the future of East Moline,” Mayor Freeman stated. “We’re excited to show what’s unfolding as we work together to create a greater downtown we can all be proud of.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

The grant is helping first responders save more lives.
Clinton Fire Departemnt acquires additional automated CPR devices
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Oct. 11, noon
A grant for the Clinton Fire Department is helping first responders save more lives.
CFD LUCAS UNITS
The KWQC TV6 team will celebrate and share the stories that made Clinton the community it is...
Hello Clinton: KWQC TV6 to celebrate the community, city’s history