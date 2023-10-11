East Moline launches new website for Greater Downtown Revitalization Project

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of East Moline announced the launch of a new website for the Greater Downtown Revitalization Project that city officials say pushes the power of community engagement.

According to a media release from the city, the site will serve as a central hub for project information and updates on the city’s efforts to improve connections between the downtown core at 15th Avenue, The Rust Belt area at 12th Avenue, and The Bend at the riverfront.

“The lack of connections and cohesive landscaping between our downtown, The Rust Belt area, and The Bend create both a physical and visual barrier for residents and visitors to explore our great city,” said Mayor Reggie Freeman. “We now have an amazing opportunity to create a more beautiful, inviting greater downtown area.”

Mayor Freeman says the project builds upon the city’s Greater Downtown Streetscape Master Plan, which was completed in 2020. Last year, the United States Department of Transportation announced the city would receive a $23.7 million federal RAISE grant to move forward with proposed improvements outlined in the Master Plan, including pedestrian-friendly connections, safer railroad crossings, landscaping, and outdoor event spaces, as well as artistic touches that enhance the look and feel of the area.

Mayor Freeman said the next step in the process is to refine the proposed improvements and develop final plans for construction. With the help of a consultant team led by Crawford, Murphy, & Tily (CMT), designs are currently being developed for the improvements.

Mayor Freeman described the website launch as a pivotal accomplishment for involving the public in shaping the greater downtown transformation.

“The website is a collaborative space that empowers our residents and business owners to get involved in the future of East Moline,” Mayor Freeman stated. “We’re excited to show what’s unfolding as we work together to create a greater downtown we can all be proud of.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.