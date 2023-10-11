Hello Clinton: KWQC TV6 to celebrate the community, city’s history

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC TV6 team will celebrate and share the stories that made Clinton the community it is now within the region.

From Oct. 23- 27, join TV6 while we share the communities stories and highlight the city’s history, leading up to the live on-location shows on Oct. 27 at 5 and 6 p.m.

“Hello Clinton” is a time to shine and highlight everything great about Clinton and its history.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.