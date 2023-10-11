Hello Clinton: KWQC TV6 to celebrate the community, city’s history
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The KWQC TV6 team will celebrate and share the stories that made Clinton the community it is now within the region.
From Oct. 23- 27, join TV6 while we share the communities stories and highlight the city’s history, leading up to the live on-location shows on Oct. 27 at 5 and 6 p.m.
“Hello Clinton” is a time to shine and highlight everything great about Clinton and its history.
