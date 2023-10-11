Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services

Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services is unique to the Quad Cities in how the practice leans heavily into supporting the human-animal bond by offering balanced healing methods, geriatric specialty services, pet hospice care, veterinary house calls, and in-home euthanasia.

Dr. Nichollette Rider, DMV, has a passion to help all animals live their best life which means she offers an integrative, holistic approach to issues that often cannot be completely addressed by conventional veterinary medicine alone.

Her philosophy is rooted in science and includes therapies that address the root cause of symptoms such as acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, massage, herbal medicine, laser therapy and food therapy.

Dr. Rider helps owners take into account a pet’s well-being at all life stages including quality-of-life considerations for ill or elderly patients. She has great success in helping owners keep their pets alive longer despite a devastating diagnosis with integrative modalities and pain management medications, when necessary.

In home pet euthanasia is an important part of the practice’s holistic pet care services.

Rider Veterinary Services is located at 3904 Lillie Avenue, Suite #5 in Davenport. The phone number is 309-550-9033 and email address is ridervetservices@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

Henry Dinkins read a statement after being sentenced in Davenport court for the kidnapping and...
Henry Dinkins sentenced Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in federal prison.
Davenport man sentenced in fentanyl overdose of child
Police say one of the parties, identified as Aaron Doe, 22, was found at the scene and was...
Muscatine police respond to shooting, 1 man arrested
Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services
Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services
A Clinton County rail project was awarded more than $2 million in funding from the Railroad...
Railroad money headed to Clinton Co.