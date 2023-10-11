DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hello Harmony by Rider Veterinary Services is unique to the Quad Cities in how the practice leans heavily into supporting the human-animal bond by offering balanced healing methods, geriatric specialty services, pet hospice care, veterinary house calls, and in-home euthanasia.

Dr. Nichollette Rider, DMV, has a passion to help all animals live their best life which means she offers an integrative, holistic approach to issues that often cannot be completely addressed by conventional veterinary medicine alone.

Her philosophy is rooted in science and includes therapies that address the root cause of symptoms such as acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, massage, herbal medicine, laser therapy and food therapy.

Dr. Rider helps owners take into account a pet’s well-being at all life stages including quality-of-life considerations for ill or elderly patients. She has great success in helping owners keep their pets alive longer despite a devastating diagnosis with integrative modalities and pain management medications, when necessary.

In home pet euthanasia is an important part of the practice’s holistic pet care services.

Rider Veterinary Services is located at 3904 Lillie Avenue, Suite #5 in Davenport. The phone number is 309-550-9033 and email address is ridervetservices@gmail.com.

