15th annual CASI Hat Bash benefit for low-income seniors set for Nov. 16
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-The 15th annual CASI Holiday Hat Bash will be a fantastic party with a purpose happening Nov. 16 from 5:30-9 p.m. at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Gwen Tombergs is chairing this event in honor of CASI’s 50th Anniversary and the 15th year for Hat Bash. The gathering will feature fabulous food and drinks, music, a silent auction, raffle, wine and spirits pull, Necker’s boxes, and so much more.

Coinciding with the upcoming party, there is a supportive fundraiser for CASI called Pass The Hat in an effort to benefit seniors in need. Participants can support “Team Gwen” or “Team Decker (Ploehn)” in the fun, competitive effort to help.

For more information about the fundraiser, check the website at HolidayHatBash.com for details or to buy a ticket here.

Visit CASI online at https://www.casiseniors.org/ or call 563-386-7477.

