Henry Dinkins found guilty of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell’s murder to be sentenced Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Henry Dinkins was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in a bench trial that wrapped up on Aug. 29. The verdict came down about two and a half weeks after.

Dinkins will be sentenced by Judge Henry Latham Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Under Iowa law, Dinkins faces a mandatory life sentence for both first-degree murder and kidnapping.

