Henry Dinkins found guilty of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell’s murder to be sentenced Wednesday
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Henry Dinkins was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in a bench trial that wrapped up on Aug. 29. The verdict came down about two and a half weeks after.
Dinkins will be sentenced by Judge Henry Latham Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.
Under Iowa law, Dinkins faces a mandatory life sentence for both first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.