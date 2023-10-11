Hip impingement: symptoms, treatments, and more

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your hip is a ball-and-socket joint where your thigh bone meets your pelvis. The ball-like top of your thigh bone fits into a cup-like area within your pelvis, much like a baseball fits into a glove.

If the joint is normal, the ball glides smoothly within the socket, but if arthritis or a problem with the ball or socket rim interferes with smooth motion, it leads to hip impingement which is believed to be a major cause of early osteoarthritis of the hip.

Dr. Kristyn Darmafall, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, explains the process of identifying hip impingement and treatment options including major advances in hip arthroscopy.

Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport. The phone number is 563-344-9292. Visit the medical office online at https://www.osquadcities.com/.

