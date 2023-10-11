Meet TV6′s Brianna Ballog

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Brianna Ballog joined the team in July 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist after studying sports broadcasting at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Part of her duties includes anchoring weekend newscasts.

Learn more about her background, hobbies, personal life, and more here.

Her email address is brianna.ballog@kwqc.com. Ballog can be followed on Facebook here.

