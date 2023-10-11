Milan man pleads guilty to murder

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Milan man who was facing murder and arson charges in connection to a woman’s death in Sept. 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree murder.

Ward F. Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Julie Bowser, 54, according to court records. His sentence is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison, and in Illinois, anyone convicted of first-degree murder must serve 100 percent of the sentence, minus any time they already served in jail.

Davis has been in the Rock Island County jail since Sept. 17, 2021 on a charge of aggravated battery, according to court documents.

In exchange for Davis’s plea, prosecutors are dismissing additional charges of aggravated battery and attempted arson, court documents show.

Davis will be sentenced on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

Renew Moline and the City of Moline are kicking-off the Moline River Front + Centre Plan on...
Moline seeks public input for Riverfront Master Plan
The grant is helping first responders save more lives.
Clinton Fire Departemnt acquires additional automated CPR devices
The City of East Moline announced the launch of a new website for the Greater Downtown...
East Moline launches new website for Greater Downtown Revitalization Project
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Oct. 11, noon