Milan man pleads guilty to murder

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Milan man who was facing murder and arson charges in connection to a woman’s death in Sept. 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree murder.

Ward F. Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Julie Bowser, 54, according to court records. His sentence is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison, and in Illinois, anyone convicted of first-degree murder must serve 100 percent of the sentence, minus any time they already served in jail.

Davis has been in the Rock Island County jail since Sept. 17, 2021 on a charge of aggravated battery, according to court documents.

In exchange for Davis’s plea, prosecutors are dismissing additional charges of aggravated battery and attempted arson, court documents show.

Davis will be sentenced on Dec. 11.

