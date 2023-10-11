Moline seeks public input for Riverfront Master Plan

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and the City of Moline are kicking-off the Moline River Front + Centre Plan on Friday with a fall festival where participants can share their vision for Moline’s riverfront.

Those interested in participating and providing feedback are invited to the BridgePointe 485 Building, 1 Montgomery Drive, on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include tick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, free professional family photos, live music, and a food truck from El. Mariachi, according to city officials.

City officials say free parking will be available at the parking lot adjacent to Montgomery Drive and 1st Avenue.

This initiative is led by the recently selected firm MKSK, according to the media release. The project will include a series of events and surveys to ideate, refine concepts, and ensure the final plan reflects market realities with what the community wants to see along the riverfront.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

Ward F. Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Julie...
Milan man pleads guilty to murder
The grant is helping first responders save more lives.
Clinton Fire Departemnt acquires additional automated CPR devices
The City of East Moline announced the launch of a new website for the Greater Downtown...
East Moline launches new website for Greater Downtown Revitalization Project
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Oct. 11, noon