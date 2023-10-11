Moline seeks public input for Riverfront Master Plan

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and the City of Moline are kicking-off the Moline River Front + Centre Plan on Friday with a fall festival where participants can share their vision for Moline’s riverfront.

Those interested in participating and providing feedback are invited to the BridgePointe 485 Building, 1 Montgomery Drive, on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include tick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, free professional family photos, live music, and a food truck from El. Mariachi, according to city officials.

City officials say free parking will be available at the parking lot adjacent to Montgomery Drive and 1st Avenue.

This initiative is led by the recently selected firm MKSK, according to the media release. The project will include a series of events and surveys to ideate, refine concepts, and ensure the final plan reflects market realities with what the community wants to see along the riverfront.

