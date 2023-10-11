Muscatine police respond to shooting, 1 man arrested

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department responded to a Wednesday afternoon shooting that police say appeared to be sparked from a disagreement between two parties that quickly escalated. No injuries were reported, but one man was arrested.

Police say one of the parties, identified as Aaron Doe, 22, was found at the scene and was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. The other party fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Fourth Street Park Wednesday afternoon when the communications center received a report of gun fire in the area of 408 Broadway.

Police said they responded to the scene and found several witnesses to the shooting.

Further investigation revealed there were no injuries but the resident of 701 West 4th Street had been struck by gun fire, police added.

An area around Fourth Street Park was temporarily shut down while the investigation took place, police said.

According to police, the shooting appeared to be sparked by a disagreement between two parties that quickly escalated into an exchange of gun fire between these parties.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Doe was arrested and the other party fled before police arrived, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 629.

