Railroad money headed to Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A railroad project in Clinton County has been awarded more than $2 million in funding.

The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2.69 million in funding for two rail projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program - one in Clinton County and the other in Fremont County in southeast Iowa. IDOT expects the projects to create and retain 129 jobs within three years of project completion.

The New Horizons Switching Track and Additions in Clinton County was awarded a $715,000 loan and a $1.4 million grant.

The program’s goal is to create jobs, spur economic activity and improve the rail transportation system and it’s administered by the Office of Rail Transportation at IDOT.

