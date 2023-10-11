Scott County to conduct post-primary election audit

The top headlines for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 11.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kerri Tompkins said her office will conduct a post-election audit today at 1 p.m. at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

The post-election audit will include the Scott County precinct of D22, Seventh Day Adventist School selected by lot by the Office of Iowa Secretary of State. Each county in Iowa will conduct an audit of one precinct from that county. The office of city council will be hand counted and compared to the machine count of the same ballots.

The primary held on Tuesday narrowed down the race for Davenport mayor and several ward seats.

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 18.

