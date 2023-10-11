Soggy stretch of weather ahead this week

Temperatures and will be impacted by rain and wind
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and a few storms have developed ahead of a warm front to our south this morning. These showers will push into the area by midday and continue off and on this afternoon. Highs will depend on where the rain is located, but most areas should reach the upper 50s and low 60s. This will be the start of a very active period with rounds of showers through Saturday morning with Thursday having a stretch of dry hours. Friday looks to be the wettest with many areas picking up over 1″ of rainfall. Saturday will turn windy and cold with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Showers. High: 62º. Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 51º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 65º.

