CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Wide River Winery has a 10-acre vineyard located on a beautiful bluff in Clinton that produces both red and white cold weather grape varietals. The winery also has tasting room locations in LeClaire and the Village of East Davenport.

Liz Quinn, Wide River Winery, talks about the winery’s latest news including making the Top Ten in Wine Tastings and Tours in Iowa.

Wide River Winery located at 1776 E Deer Creek Road, Clinton. The phone number is 563-519-9463. Visit the website at https://wideriverwinery.com/.

The LeClaire location is at 106 North Cody Road and the phone number is 563-289-2509. In Davenport, visit 1128 Mound Street where the phone number is 563-888-5379,

