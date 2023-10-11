Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Ohio woman said she was willing to give up her own life to save her son.

“I didn’t know if I should grab the shooter, or if I should grab the baby, or if I should grab Tymeir, but I was willing to die,” Pinkie Hale described. “I’m never going to be the same without him.”

Hale said she watched her son and best friend, Tymeir Dial, take his last breath.

Dial was shot and killed outside of his mother’s house on East 127th Street in Cleveland on Oct 3.

Hale told 19 News it was another son who pulled the trigger.

“After he shot him the first time, Tymeir was just in disbelief. His whole face was like, ‘I cannot believe my brother shot me,’” Hale said.

Hale shared she was moving into her new home. Tymeir Dial and her other 19-year-old son were there to help.

As she was holding her young granddaughter in her arms, Hale said the brothers got into a disagreement.

“They were having a disagreement. Not loud or fighting, nothing, and his brother shot him and killed him over nothing,” Hale said. “In my mind I thought, ‘Would he shoot the baby? Would he shoot me?’”

Cleveland police would not share any additional information about the ongoing investigation.

However, as Hale tries to piece together what happened, she relives that moment on a daily basis.

“He begged him to stop. He begged him over and over again. Then he stood over him and shot him some more,” said Hale.

Tymeir Dial’s family said the 23-year-old was a true family man to his parents, siblings and beautiful 1-year-old daughter.

“Like the show ‘Everybody loves Raymond,’ that’s him. Everybody loved him” said Marc Dial, Tymeir Dial’s father.

The school Tymeir Dial worked for shared kind words in a statement:

“Kid after kid after kid and staff after staff shared such sweet memories of how Tymeir impacted them. We will live on in HOPE in memory of Tymeir. I’m sorry the world stole him from us, but grateful for the very short time we had with him.

Please pray for his family, his baby, our staff, the kids. He was a man like no other. He will not be forgotten. Forever 23.”

Hale said she has not seen her 19-year-old son since the shooting a week ago.

She had only one thing to say to him: “Turn yourself in. Don’t hurt anybody else. Don’t hurt [yourself] in the process. Just turn [yourself] in.”

