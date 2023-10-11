Women United to host Power of the Purse event

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Women United, a donor network of United Way, is hosting the Power of the Purse event to benefit the kids in the Quad Cities.

The Power of the Purse event is an event that has inspiring speakers, signature cocktails and a designer handbag auction.

According to United Way officials, the event will raise funds to support early education and kindergarten readiness for kids in the Quad Cities.

“I’m inspired by the commitment of Women United,” said Cassie Stewart, V.P. of Early Childhood Learning and Education for United Way Quad Cities. “This mighty group relentlessly works to help every child in every Quad Cities neighborhood enter kindergarten ready to thrive.” Stewart added, “It will take all of us. And, when we make that vision a reality, we will absolutely change the trajectory of a generation and our region.”

The event will take place Oct. 26, from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m.

