Argrow’s House and Autistic & Loved opens new retail location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Argrow’s House and Autistic & Loved will host the grand opening of its new retail location at 5169 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport on Thursday.

A ribbon cutting with the Quad Cities Chamber is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by a celebration from 6 – 8 p.m.

Dr. Kit Evans Ford is the owner of Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope and Autistic & Loved.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope is a social enterprise and nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence and abuse with free services and job training. The new retail store will house Argrow’s survivor-made bath and body products, as well as a variety of products.

Ford says the profits from the bath and body products sold go to better supporting survivors who are a part of Argrow’s House.

Autistic & Loved provides “chewelry,” chewable jewelry that’s safe for kids with Autism. Autistic & Loved also have special gifts affirming love for autistic children and families, the back half of the store has been designed specifically with the experience of autistic children in mind according to Ford.

“We would love for this to be a safe space. A haven for people to come and find resources but also for people to shop. But I also want support groups to happen here for Autism parents and also Argrow’s House when needed,” said Ford.

Ahead of the ribbon cutting, Ford talked about what the store has to offer. Argrow’s House and Autistic & Loved will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.