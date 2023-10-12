CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigate after stolen credit card used at Dollar General

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after stolen credit cards were attempted to be used at Dollar General.

According to police, around 5 a.m. Aug. 9, a purse was stolen from a car in the 1000 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

The pictured suspect attempted to use the stolen credit card at Dollar General in Silvis at about 8:30 a.m. the same day, police said.

According to police, the man wearing what appears to be black and blue shoes, dark-colored shorts, a red St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols jersey, a black baseball cap with a logo on the front, which may be the New York Yankees, and a black backpack that appears to possibly have a white Reebok symbol on it.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

