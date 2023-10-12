CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 3 warrants in Rock Island Co,

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Reginald Murray, 32, is wanted on three warrants in Rock Island County for felon in possession of firearm ammunition, failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Murray is 5-foot-5, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On June 22, Murray was on Crime Stoppers for being wanted in Rock Island County on a possession of ammunition by a felon charge.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.