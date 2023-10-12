CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 3 warrants in Rock Island Co,

Police are investigating after stolen credit cards were attempted to be used for a purchase, and two men are wanted in Rock Island Co.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Reginald Murray, 32, is wanted on three warrants in Rock Island County for felon in possession of firearm ammunition, failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Murray is 5-foot-5, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On June 22, Murray was on Crime Stoppers for being wanted in Rock Island County on a possession of ammunition by a felon charge.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigate after stolen credit card used at Dollar General
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT DAY for a few severe storms Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.
Police are investigating after stolen credit cards were attempted to be used for a purchase,...
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate stolen credit card purchase, 2 wanted men in Rock Island Co.