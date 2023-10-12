CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Ashton Smith, 36, is wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of probation violation on charges of burglary to a building and felony retail theft.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Smith is 6-foot tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

