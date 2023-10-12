Croken and Matson to face off in November election.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Reaction tonight from the winners of Davenport’s primary election.

In the race for Mayor, Mike Matson, and Ken Croken advanced. That means they’ll face each other in the November election.

Matson is Davenport’s current Mayor and Croken is a State Legislator.

We spoke with both candidates today about what their top priority would be if elected.

“We will never achieve our long-term goals and the vision for the Davenport we could be if the relationship between city government and citizens is not repaired,” Ken Croken, Iowa State Representative said. “We, we must restore confidence in local government.”

“The safety of our communities’ number one,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Then it’s the infrastructure improvement, the financial stability, our credit rating, upgrades, economic development, and all of those things that make this a prosperous city.”

In last nights primary results Matson received 352 more votes than Croken.

