Doctor says shingles rash can spread to the eyes

By Marcia Lense
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shingles affects about one out of three people in the U.S. with about one million people getting shingles each year, according to the CDC.

Shingles comes from an infection from the Chickenpox virus that goes dormant. Typically, it includes a rash that can become quite painful. Dr. Michael Boehm with Eye Surgeons associates says the rash usually appears on the trunk of the patient, but in some cases, it can spread to the eyes. If that happens patients should see a doctor for treatment with anti-viral medication to prevent any harm to the eyes.

As you get older, the chance of getting shingles increases as immunity starts to decrease. Doctors recommend you get a shingles vaccination by age 50 to prevent the illness.

