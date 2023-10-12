FIRST ALERT DAY for a few severe storms Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An active week of weather continues as we close out the work week. A fairly robust warm front has setup shop along the I-80 corridor. This boundary will be the focal point for more storms to develop overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This activity will become heavy, especially around the morning commute time. We will see a quick break in the mid-morning to early afternoon hours before more storms fire up in the afternoon.

A few “ifs” are still in play. If we can keep cloud cover and showers in place for a longer duration in the morning, the severe weather threat in the afternoon will be more limited. However, some models are indicating a chance that clearing occurs much quicker allowing us to warm up faster. This scenario will allow for all modes of severe weather with any discreet storm that forms. A few spin-up tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will be possible with the strongest storms. Timing will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Areas along and south of I-80 will see the best chance for the severe storm potential.

FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. (KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all areas in a “level 1″ risk for severe storms.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through Wednesday. Make sure you have several outlets and ways to receive alerts during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

