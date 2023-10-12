FIRST ALERT DAY for a few severe storms Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

A few tornadoes, hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An active week of weather continues as we close out the work week. A fairly robust warm front has setup shop along the I-80 corridor. This boundary will be the focal point for more storms to develop overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This activity will become heavy, especially around the morning commute time. We will see a quick break in the mid-morning to early afternoon hours before more storms fire up in the afternoon.

A few “ifs” are still in play. If we can keep cloud cover and showers in place for a longer duration in the morning, the severe weather threat in the afternoon will be more limited. However, some models are indicating a chance that clearing occurs much quicker allowing us to warm up faster. This scenario will allow for all modes of severe weather with any discreet storm that forms. A few spin-up tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will be possible with the strongest storms. Timing will be from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. Areas along and south of I-80 will see the best chance for the severe storm potential.

FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.(KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all areas in a “level 1″ risk for severe storms.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through Wednesday. Make sure you have several outlets and ways to receive alerts during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 12.
Fastcast: Thursday, Oct. 12, noon
Eastern Iowa Community College campuses benefit from a $40 million bond referendum to expand...
Scott Community College enhances their Health Sciences department and student services
A rash that comes from shingles can spread to the eyes
Doctor says shingles rash can spread to the eyes
A rash that comes from shingles can spread to the eyes
Shingles rash can spread to the eyes