The impact of ‘Crossover at Kinnick’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Hawkeyes are finishing up practices inside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena before they take their talents outside for the ‘Crossover at Kinnick.’

“This is special,” said Caitlin Clark, a Hawkeyes senior. “Like, don’t be afraid of it, don’t run away from it. Enjoy it and soak it in because no other Iowa women’s basketball team has had an opportunity to be in an environment like this. We’re gonna be able to break the women’s basketball record for most people at a game. It can’t come fast enough.”

According to Sports Illustrated, nearly 50,000 tickets have been sold for the event.

“Why not give my women an experience that not many people around the country get to do?” said Lisa Bluder. Iowa’s head coach. “We’re gonna be the first women’s basketball game televised in the country. I think it brings national attention to not only our program but attention to the University of Iowa. So, why wouldn’t we try to do this?”

Cathy Marx played basketball at Iowa from 1990 to 1994, and now coaches at Clinton High School. She said she’s been blown away by how the current Iowa team continues to push women’s basketball forward.

“This, what they’re doing now with this attendance, is just incredible,” Marx said. “As a player, we would have practices early mornings on Saturdays, so we got to walk through the tailgaters to get back to our dorms. Now, they’re tailgating for the women. It’s just great. Iowa women are it. I mean, you go to a men’s game, and I’m like, ‘Sorry, you’re not it right now.’”

Even after the clock runs out at the ‘Crossover at Kinnick,’ the impact of the current Iowa women’s basketball team will continue to spread.

“Where can it go? Who knows where it can go? I hope that it transcends to the Division II level, and the Division III level, especially in this area,” Marx said.

The ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ tips off at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 14. All of the money raised goes to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.