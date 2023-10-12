Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

The ruling comes more than two years after a jury found Rivera guilty in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a run near her hometown of Brooklyn in Poweshiek County.

Rivera led police to her body.

Rivera appealed his conviction, claiming certain statements he made to police should not have been admissible in court.

He said he made the statements before they read his Miranda rights.

But the court ruled against Rivera, stating he wasn’t in custody at the time.

That means Miranda rights are not required, and the statements are usable.

