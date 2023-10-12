More heavy rain on Friday

Windy weather with some strong storms ahead!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will continue to drift north this morning eventually leading to a brief break in storm activity this afternoon and evening. This round produced 1″-2″ rainfall totals along and north of I-80. Another round of 1″-2″ area wide is likely on Friday. Look for storms to develop around daybreak and continue off and on all day. While there will be some dry hours, it is looking more and more wet. Highs these next two days will be in the 60s, but it won’t be too enjoyable. Windy conditions will develop by Saturday leading to additional light showers and a cooler day with highs in the 40s and 50s. The weather pattern will quiet down next week, but don’t expect any big warm up.

TODAY: Showers end. High: 66º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop.  Low: 51º Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 66º.

