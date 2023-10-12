Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl

HANOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - The Hanover Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to a missing juvenile from Hanover, Illinois.

According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy Impala in Hanover on Oct. 8 at 4 a.m.

Tamula is 14-years-old, 5-foot-8, about 120 pounds. She has shorter Blue hair, police said. Tamula was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and pink Nike tennis shoes.

The vehicle Tamula was seen getting into has a spoiler on the trunk lid and is missing both rear hub caps, police said. A partial Iowa handicap registration similar to L051 was seen from a surveillance camera.

According to police, Tamula is believed to be with a man and woman who are unidentified at this time.

Police said the Chevy Impala was last seen on the North side of Dubuque during the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

Police ask anyone having information on her whereabouts or the unidentified man or woman should report them to the Hanover Police Department at 815-591-2100, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.

