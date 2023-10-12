Rockridge golf star wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Hannah Graves
Hannah Graves(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rockridge golf star Hannah Graves won TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week after finishing in the top 20 in the 1A state finals.

“Hannah’s work ethic is something that you can’t beat, Especially for a high school kid to have that drive. It’s pretty fun and pretty cool to see,” said Daphne Graves, the Rockridge girls’ golf coach and Hannah’s mom.

“There’s always a threat of who is going to be the number one spot, so I mean it’s nice when you have a really good team, so people can push you to be the best player you can be,” Hannah Graves said. “It’s the closest team I’ve ever been on. I mean everyone was super close to each other, and there weren’t really any cliques. It was just everybody knew everything about each other so it was a ton of fun.”

