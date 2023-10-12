School changes Halloween-themed events to fall festivities in ‘best interests of students’

An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween...
An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween to fall-themed events(TrongNguyen via Canva | File image)
By Kayla James, KCCI
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCCI) - An elementary school in Iowa is switching from its usual Halloween-themed events to fall-themed festivities.

Humboldt Community School District’s Superintendent Jim Murray shared that the change is “for the best interests of students.”

A newsletter sent to Taft Elementary parents said that there are students who don’t celebrate Halloween due to “religious or cultural” reasons, and as a result, some students don’t show up to school that day.

According to Murray, the staff made the decision for reasons beyond religion such as lost time in the classroom, families being unable to afford costumes and some students simply not celebrating.

However, not everyone is on board with the Halloween changes at school.

“It is really unfortunate for the school to allow a few parents’ religious views to dictate what kids are going to do for fun,” said parent Jordan Huffman. “They should let kids be kids and be able to just dress up and have fun.”

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC

Latest News

Scott Kizer named next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health
A WWI-era shipwreck was found at the bottom of Lake Superior.
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville
A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lake...
World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior