Scott Community College enhances their Health Sciences department and student services

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – Eastern Iowa Community College campuses benefit from a $40 million bond referendum to expand EICC’s impact and reach. All three campuses are equipped with the latest technology for a successful hands-on learning environment.

Back in 2018, Scott Community College President Ann Lawler and her team dreamed about what we wanted to do with expanding their health sciences, and to improve our Student Services. By 2021, they had a bond referendum that was passed by 70% of the voters, which provided the funds to improve career opportunities for all three of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Lawler and her team chose to use it to create their Health Sciences Center.

“I’m super excited,” said President Lawler. “I’ve been here since 1990 and so seeing this expansion of providing better spaces for health students is great, but also seen an improved student services area where students come into the building and get in a one stop shop. Everything they need.”

SCC has two stories of classrooms and labs as they hope to expand the opportunities for students with some of the new features that will help them succeed at a community college level.

“I know we just got a new SIM lab and everything and going in,” said Nursing Student Rislyn Danielsen. “It’s nice because we when we’re going to clinicals we want to get the best like experience before we go because we’re going to start working with real patients. So having these nice new stuff will definitely benefit our learning as we go.”

Many of the new upgrades are innovative labs, technology, and classrooms for nursing, dental, surgical tech, medical assisting, and CNA student.

“But then I saw this, and I was like this up new operatories that we are getting and everything,” said Dental Assistant Student Chloe Lewandowski. “And I was like, ‘oh, this is really cool. I definitely need to come here and learn about dental assisting, and how great it really is.’”

