Scott Kizer named next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health

By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The UnityPoint Health Board of Directors has named Scott Kizer as President and CEO of UnityPoint Health.

“We’re confident in Scott’s leadership going forward, and we remain committed to showing our people, patients and communities how much they matter,” said Sally Gray, Registered Nurse and UnityPoint Health board chair.

According to officials, UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian Healthcare services announced their intent to form a new healthcare company earlier this year, but after planning and consideration, the organizations decided not to pursue the transaction.

