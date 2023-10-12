TV6 Spotlight Game Preview: Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - This week’s spotlight game includes two teams that are playoff-bound, the Newman Comets and the Kewanee Boilermakers. Both teams are 6-1.

Last season, the Comets traveled south to Kewanee the last week of the season and the Boilermakers capped off a 4-5 season with an upset in front of the home faithful. This year, it won’t really be an upset for whichever team wins, but Kewanee is hoping the home crowd helps them accomplish the same result.

Having the home crowd here is going to give the players a lot of juice, a lot of energy, we’ll have to control some of that because you can get too ramped up, you know,” said Matt Taylor, Kewanee’s head coach. “For me personally, I know the support is back there but I don’t know who’s here, I don’t ever take my foot, my eyes off the field but playing in front of the home crowd, playing a great competitor in Sterling Newman with a great test going into the postseason, it’s definitely an advantage being at home. We just have to go take care of business.”

“This senior class, we’ve played together for years, we enjoy each other, we get along great,” said Corbyn Powers,” a Boilermakers senior. “I feel like looking up to that 2021 team I feel like we have standards to meet for sure. Last year wasn’t the greatest, and we’ve just got to come back, and prove how we play and who we really are.”

Kick-off is set for 7:00 on Oct. 13 in Kewanee.

