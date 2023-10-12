Yoshi’s Bar denied outdoor liquor license

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Yoshi’s Bar and Filipino Canteen was denied it’s outdoor liquor license at Wednesday night’s Davenport city council meeting.

The bar has had numerous noise complaints, fights and arrests made outside of the bar.

From August 1st to September 17th there were 72 calls for service, however the biggest concern, are the large crowds outside of the bar in the parking lot.

”In the case of this, we have a fantastic owner,” said Chief of Davenport, Jeff Bladel. “He can bring in a crowd, but that’s the issue. The issue is capacity. We’re seeing crowds in the area of 200 people plus and it’s not happening during the day when the restaurant is over. And this is the time period of 11 pm right around to when the bar is closing. Right and it doesn’t take one officer it doesn’t take two officers and three officers. It takes upwards of 11 officers at one point to clear the crowd out of the business.”

One of the council members brought up what he feels is a lack of security at the bar.

”I think even you know, what your biggest problem is, and I’ll just be honest with you, is your SOP, you don’t have enough security,” said 4th Alderman Robby Ortiz. “The security that you have is you had three people at the door. You have two outside, but there’s a walk in, but from your bathroom to your end of your bar, your front door, I seen one.”

The bar owner says he remains hopeful for the future of his establishment. He plans to appeal the decision by council.

The vote only affects Yoshi’s outdoor liquor license. The bar is still able to serve alcohol inside.

