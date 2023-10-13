3 charged in Wednesday Muscatine shooting incident

Thursday, police said three individuals have been arrested and charged due to their suspected involvement with Wednesday afternoon’s incident.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department responded to a Wednesday afternoon shooting that police say appeared to be sparked from a disagreement between two parties that quickly escalated. No injuries were reported, but one man was arrested.

According to police, Aaron Doe, 22, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent.

Marc Castillo, 24, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, and criminal gang participation, according to police.

Additionally, police said Derek Underhaul, 22, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, and criminal gang participation.

