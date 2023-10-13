3 charged in Wednesday Muscatine shooting incident

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department responded to a Wednesday afternoon shooting that police say appeared to be sparked from a disagreement between two parties that quickly escalated. No injuries were reported, but one man was arrested.

Thursday, police said three individuals have been arrested and charged due to their suspected involvement with Wednesday afternoon’s incident.

According to police, Aaron Doe, 22, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent.

Marc Castillo, 24, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, and criminal gang participation, according to police.

Additionally, police said Derek Underhaul, 22, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, and criminal gang participation.

