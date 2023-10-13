3rd annual Pearl City Vintage Market to be held Saturday

3rd annual Pearl City Vintage Market to be held Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 3rd Annual Pearl City Vintage Market is taking place along Muscatine’s riverfront, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event features a variety of items that are handmade, vintage, repurposed, homegrown, or curated goods among 60 participating vendors. Food trucks, an adult beverage tent, and live music will also be a part of the festivities.

In conjunction with the Pearl City Vintage Market, Muscatine’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Fall Festival which will include plenty of kids’ activities like crafts, games, and prizes. Here’s a link to the Facebook event page with more information: https://fb.me/e/3riVrp1o3

