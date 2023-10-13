Assumption High School volleyball’s ‘Pink Out’ game raises awareness for cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - October is breast cancer awareness month and many high school sports teams in the area are supporting the cause.

Assumption high school hosted a pink out for their volleyball game against rival North Scott. Even though their theme was a pink out, they wanted to raise awareness for every type of cancer.

Even though Assumption was the school to host the pink out, cancer affects everyone, even the opposing team.

“It means a lot to me,” said North Scott Assistant Varsity Coach Sarah Graham. “Because, you know, 14 years ago who know if I would still be here, right? So like when two teams that are rivals come together and work together for a common cause. It means the world to me.”

Assumption Head Coach, Brian Schubert, has also been impacted by cancer.

“My wife is a cancer survivor,” said Schubert.

Jackson Fowler, the Assumption head sophomore coach, is currently being affected by the disease.

“And it’s affects so many people here,” said Fowler. “We got names in the back of our shirts. It means a lot. I think it means a lot that people are noticing that this is something that we need to talk about. And like, even though it’s still ongoing with my father, specifically, I think it’s nice to know that there’s support around him.”

Players on both sides of the court understand the significance of raising awareness to the cause.

“I just think it’s great that both schools came together to do it collectively and just shows a lot for our community brings us together,” said Assumption outside hitter Maggie Johnson. “I think it’s a great representation of kind of like Iowa Nice, you know, just how like how it is I think it means a lot to people on our team too.”

It’s even more impactful for the Assumption players because one of their own teammates has battled cancer.

“I think it’s just like really awesome that they’re really caring about it and just being there for anybody that’s going like going through it,” said Assumption setter Clara Nagle.

Nearly two million people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the U.S., and no matter the type, cancer survivors say nights like these, mean the most.

“I love this cause,” said breast cancer survivor Angie Herring. “I love it. I love that everybody wears pink and does their best for the month of October but for every year, and make sure that the women are going and getting their mammograms and taking care of themselves is the main priority and awareness.”

Before the game Assumption players tossed out bracelets to the crowd that read, “Never Give Up, Faith, Love and Hope.”

