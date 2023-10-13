Back Road Fest 2023 set for Oct. 21

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s an opportunity to enjoy a day in the country (only 10 minutes outside the Quad Cities) with delicious food, drinks, and music while shopping for handmade and vintage goods from pickers and makers of the region.

Diana Gasper, Urbantique QC, invites viewers to Back Road Fest at 23840 80th Avenue in Walcott, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5. 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

See details at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/10033697786641061

For additional information, email urbantiquebackroadfest@gmail.com

