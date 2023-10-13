Burlington Fire Department requesting $7 million Station #3 upgrade

BURLINGTON, Iowa {KWQC} – Voters in Burlington will be deciding if the Fire Department can build a new fire station. It would cost $7 million dollars.

Outside of the Central Burlington fire station, the fire trucks and ambulances are ready to be rolled out. What they are lacking is a fully operational 3rd station that could house more than 2 firefighters at a time.

Though a “temporary” station is already located in West Burlington, the real question is if adding an official third fire station is completely necessary, Fire Chief Matt Trexel says it is.

“We’ve been in there since 2018. Running an ambulance only station, it’s a real small station, two people and ambulance, they don’t have a lot of amenities there,” said Fire Chief Trexel. “But it’s done exactly what we thought it would do.”

The 3rd Fire Station is currently located at 3400 Mount Pleasant Street. The Fire Department currently rents it out. With this building, one of the challenges is that the crew has to go outside of the building, down some stairs, and then re-enter the building to get their gear on before responding to a call.

Firefighter Nick Gurdian says having a new station would improve response time and add more staff to the new location.

“We’re busy enough to support three stations and, and obviously, it comes down to the response times and basically being able to serve the community better, said Firefighter Gurdian.”

Voters will have the final say when they go to the polls on November 7. Along with the new fire station, plans include a training facility on site.

If voters want more information they can go to the city’s website here.

