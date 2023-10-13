Central DeWitt High School student to address water sanitation challenges globally

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katlin Truelsen, a junior at Central DeWitt High School was recently chosen to present her paper on water sanitation solutions for inland communities in Lebanon at the upcoming Global Youth Institute. The Global Youth Institute (GYI ) is a larger scale version of the Iowa Youth Institute and focuses on working with students worldwide to find solutions for global issues.

“I found out about the opportunity through our local Clinton County Farm Bureau, I’m involved in an agriculture media team there,” said Truelsen. “I picked Lebanon and water sanitation, came up with a small solution, just use at home testing kits, to see what the issues were in their water, and use a Clorox tablet to dissolve any bad bacteria in their water.”

Truelsen, who is also a full-time writer for a Texas-based agriculture magazine, says that she has always had a strong passion for agriculture and farming.

“I mean, I’ve grown up around it my whole entire life. I’ve been involved in the production side, my whole life. And I’ve kind of evolved IMR FFA chapters president. So I’m involved in that side of agriculture.”

Global Youth Institute, engaging over 150 students, contributes to enhancing students’ understanding of global food security, agriculture, and sustainability-related issues. Every year, at the GYI, student delegates from across the world will present papers they have researched and written on a critical aspect of food security, and discuss their findings with international environmental experts.

“I think it’s important to spread awareness and share or educate other students about things that are happening around the world and about agriculture. It’s a big part of Iowa. So I think it’s important that students just get educated and learn more about it.”

This year’s GYI will be held in Des Moines from October 24 to 27.

