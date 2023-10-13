CPKC Holiday Train to visit Quad Cities, Muscatine again for holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Holiday Train is making its way back to the Quad Cities area in November.

The train is expected to stop in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 26, in Clinton about 3 p.m., in Davenport between 4-5 p.m., and in Muscatine at 7:30- p.m.

According to Muscatine City officials, the train will be at Riverside Park and the Salvation Army will have collection stations set up during the stop. Performances are to start at 7:45 p.m. by Canadian singer-songwriter Kiesza and Australian country music duo Seaforth.

This is the 25th year the CPKC Holiday Train has supported food banks and food shelves across the CPKC network by raising money, food donations, and awareness for local food insecurity issues in communities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, according to a media release. The tour will begin on Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 19.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. In a media release, CPKC said they ask attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able. Because local food banks buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

Visit cpkcr.com for more information on the train.

