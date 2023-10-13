Eldridge man charged with sexual abuse

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he sexually abused a 13-year-old child in 2021.

Joseph Barner, 52, is charged with third-degree sex abuse of a child, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to Parkview in April 2021 for a disturbance. Deputies said Barner had his girlfriend’s daughter perform oral sex on him while he recorded the act.

According to the affidavit, Barner agreed to come in for an interview in May 2021 but did not appear and he also did not respond to any communication from then on.

Court records show Barner was served an arrest warrant on Oct. 11. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Barner is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to court records.

