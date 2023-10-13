Figge In Focus: Day of the Dead Family Fiesta

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heather Aaronson Gallery Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator at the Figge joins Morgan to talk about the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration happening at the museum.

The Day of the Dead Family Fiesta will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Figge.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

