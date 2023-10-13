Halloween movies, ‘Haunted Tales of the QC’ to be featured at Putnam during October

History On Tap: Footsteps in the Attic is free to attend
Halloween events at The Putnam
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum is hosting History On Tap: Footsteps in the Attic featuring “Haunted Tales of the Quad Cities” with historian and storyteller John Brassard, Jr. on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Lardner Balcony on the second floor.

Drinks (cash bar with snacks) will be served starting at 6 p.m. followed by the speaker at 7 p.m. The Putnam hosts History On Tap is every third Thursday of the month and always offers free admission. If interested in attending, RSVP by clicking here.

The museum is also hosting Halloween-themed films on the giant screen such as Friday the 13th, Ghostbusters, Haunted Castle, and Hocus Pocus during October. See the schedule here.

To see more information about current exhibits, giant-screen movies, and more, visit https://www.putnam.org/

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-1933.

