Heavy rain to start Friday, strong storms could end it.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will produce heavy rain this morning with 1″-2″ of rainfall likely. The ground should still be able to soak it up, but a few areas may see ponding on roads during the heaviest downpours. The question then becomes how much sun do we get this afternoon? Long story short, more equals higher chance for severe storms this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes, large hail and high winds look possible between 2PM-7PM. Overnight gusty north winds arrive. This will keep showers around on Saturday and highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. Below normal temps will continue into the first half of next week.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 62º. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Low: 51º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and windy. High: 56º.

