Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic offers great chiropractic care and other services that help support health and quality of life.

Dr. Kortni Smith is an expert in a lifestyle of quality health and discusses all the various services available at the two clinics serving the area with an emphasis on muscle work which coaxes those locked-up muscles into moving again.

Cupping, acupuncture, DOT Physicals, guidance with a local health coach, weight loss challenges, massage, and so many other service modalities can be explored. It is noted that facial acupuncture will be added very soon.

Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic has two locations: 1608 South 19th Street, Clinton, and 3359 Middle Road Suite 1, Bettendorf. The phone numbers are 563- 242-2002 in Clinton and 563-332-2211 for Bettendorf.

Visit the business online at https://www.imschiroclinic.com/ or follow it on Facebook here.

