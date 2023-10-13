Iowa Puppy Pipeline: Are local shops selling pets from puppy mills

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Animal advocates say folks looking for puppies should be careful when they’re shopping at pet stores.

TV6 Investigates reports’ uncovered receipts from horrendous Iowa puppy mills that were selling dogs to pet stores all over the country.

But here in the Quad Cities, shops are taking steps to ensure they’re not feeding the puppy pipeline.

Teske’s, which has stores in Bettendorf and Moline, sells puppies and takes steps to ensure the puppies are raised in good conditions and that the parents are also well-cared for and in good health.

“I personally will go to the breeders’ kennel,” Emily Adams, the store’s live-animal manager, said, “and do a walk-through and ensure that I agree with the way that they’re handling everything. We make sure that all of their licensing and everything is up to date if they’re USDA- or state-regulated. And then we also get their vet reports and their inspection reports every year.”

Adams said the main takeaway is that they don’t deal with any brokers or dealers of any kind that would get puppies from questionable resources.

The large retail stores in the Quad Cities don’t sell puppies but sometimes partner with shelters and rescues for adoption events.

But as more pets are sold online, federal regulators say many pet lovers are getting scammed into buying dogs from puppy mills – or paying for animals that don’t exist.

The Federal Trade Commission has tips on how to spot puppy mills and scammers:

Check out the seller: Search online for their name and words like complain and scam.

Verify the photos: You can do what’s called a reverse image search to find out where the photo came from.

Visit the site: Legitimate rescues, shelters and breeders will encourage you – sometimes insist – you visit before they’ll sell you a dog.

Pay the safe way: Nobody legit will require you to pay by a cash app, gift card or wire transfer. Credit cards offer the most protection if something goes wrong.

As for Teske’s, Adams said she makes sure buyers are prepared for the commitment a puppy requires – and that may mean she steers someone to an older dog from a shelter or rescue.

“We do our best to ensure that the dogs that you’re taking home are great family pets for your whole life.”

