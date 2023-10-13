Local veteran using dogs in a unique way

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One local veteran who has been using a wheelchair for 20 years has an interesting way of getting around town.

You’ve heard of dog sledding? Well, this man has his wheelchair pulled by dogs.

Christopher Worley a U.S. Navy retiree was diagnosed with a bone disease 20 years ago that put him in a wheelchair permanently.

Worley said because of his condition he fell into a deep depression and was in a bad place. One day a women who delivered meals to Worley gave him a puppy to help pull him out of his despression, Maxine, a Gerberian Shepsky, who is now a year old, Worley said as he raised her she began pulling him around in his wheelchair. His neighbor, Dave also has a Gerberian Shepsky, Nova, who Worley babysits while his neighbor is at work. Worley began training the 2 dogs together and the next thing you know…

“At first it was a little hairy you had to watch out for the squirrel crossing the street,” Worley said. “Making a right turn at 30 miles an hour is not recommendable in a wheelchair.”

Besides cruising the streets, Worley said these dogs are much more than that, they made him feel loved again and he wants to spread that love around and help others feel the same way.

“It was not much of a life,” Worley said. “I didn’t really enjoy it, okay. When I was given the puppy, okay, I had to take care of the dog, you know, I had to take it outside, I had to get out of the apartment, I had to go do things and my mood began to improve, I began to improve and as the dog showed me, love me, That’s what I discovered was missing in my life was love.”

“Now, it’s a whole new life, I feel rejuvenated,” Worley said. “I want to live, you know, I want to train dogs for other vets, I want to get people out of those electric wheelchairs and give them a dog because that electric wheelchair can’t love you back, that dog can.”

Worley says he hopes the right people see this story so he can learn as much as possible from them to help his dogs continue to grow.

“If there’s some of the other trainers out here and stuff who like this story and interested in Maxine and Nova, hey, I’d like to learn from you so I can improve my dogs.” Worley said.

Worley said when he first started training the dogs, they were running two to three blocks a day, now he says their running at least five miles.

He also mentioned Maxine began pulling him around 8 months ago and Nova joined in three months ago.

