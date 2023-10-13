Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area. (WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin known for his iconic Halloween decorations died Monday falling from a ladder while decorating his house.

Jeff Omen often wore a skull-covered hat and had a zest for life.

His friend Mary Meyer said she was a little intimidated by him at first impression.

“I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving,” Meyer said.

“He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the one-of-a-kind holiday decorations he put out every year.

“He did a lot of stuff for the community … he’s kind of like an icon,” Schaefer said.

Meyer said Omen threw huge Halloween parties and spent hours getting his house ready for the spooky season.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
Several people in custody over school stabbing that left 1 dead, 3 injured, French prosecutor says
Interstate 80 police lights
Police: Fatal LaSalle shooting suspect found in Bettendorf
A shooting in LaSalle led to a pursuit ending in Bettendorf, police said.
Police: LaSalle shooting leads to pursuit ending in Bettendorf
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike