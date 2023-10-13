Miller-Meeks introduces resolution to demand the release of American hostages being held captive by Hamas

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in recent history over the last four days.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. introduced a resolution urging the Biden Administration to utilize all coercive and diplomatic resources to secure the release of Americans being held hostage, return to a policy of maximum regime against Iran, and demand the released $6 billion in Iranian funds to be refrozen.

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in recent history over the last four days, and at least 150 individuals are still being brutalized and held hostage by Hamas,” said Miller-Meeks, M.D. “We must come to the aid of our allies in Israel, free the hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas and freeze the $6 billion that the Biden Administration irresponsibly released to Iran on Sept. 11. We cannot deny the role that Iran plays in funding Palestinian terrorist organizations, and the Biden Administration must return to a policy of maximum sanctions pressure. I urge my colleagues to stand with Israel and demand that the Biden Administration act immediately to secure the release of Americans and Israelis held hostage.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities

Latest News

Day of the Dead festival at the Figge.
Figge In Focus: Day of the Dead Family Fiesta
Heidi talks about health savings accounts.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Health Savings Account
Aaron Doe, Marc Castillo, and Derek Underdahl were arrested by Muscatine police.
3 charged in Wednesday Muscatine shooting incident
Thursday, police said three individuals have been arrested and charged due to their suspected...
3 charged in Wednesday Muscatine shooting incident
Heavy rain and storms back Friday
First Alert Forecast - Heavy rain and storms back Friday